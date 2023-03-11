The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent edition of the Northfield News.
Poetry of place
Way Park. The Northfield Depot. Bridge Square. Northfield Public Library. Central Park. The Carleton Arboretum. Oaklawn Cemetery.
All of these site-specific locales conjure strong emotions and memories, which in turn can be funneled into evocative poetry. This type of poetry is called a topographical poem that describes and celebrates a specific place.
Northfield Poet Laureate Rob Hardy is asking the public to submit their own uniquely crafted poems for this spring’s topographical poetry project. The deadline for submissions is April 14.
Sunday evening service
Anyone needing a calm, relaxing, meditative and spiritual experience at the end of a harried weekend or in advance of a hectic week, a new Sunday evening worship service held at First United Church of Christ in Northfield may be the answer.
The ecumenical half-hour service is designed to spread calm, create peace, provide harmony, silence the noise and achieve balance. No, this isn’t yoga; this is a chance to “enjoy the gifts of sacred silence.”
The Evening Gathering is a time of singing, candle lighting, contemplation and communion. Facilitator Scott Nesbit said it is a time of connection, community, and quiet grounding.
Cathedral concert series
When the 2023 Merner Concert Series launches on Saturday in Faribault, attendees will notice a few changes from previous years that offered a variety of classical music offerings.
That includes a rebranded, rainbow stained glass logo, a remastered sound system, and a retooled image of a hip music series that trends younger, cooler and more multimedia-oriented.
“This year we’re taking a giant step forward and making The Merner Center Series even more special,” said Travis Kath, new series director and founder of the Kath Media Company.
Reading partners
Hundreds of 10th, 11th and 12th graders walked across Jefferson Parkway Thursday morning to spend a half hour reading one-on-one with Bridgewater Elementary students.
The annual event coincided with National Education Association’s Read Across America day, said Bridgewater organizer Pamela Charlton, a first-grade teacher.
