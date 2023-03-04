The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent edition of the Northfield News.
First woman president
During a backdrop of swirling snowflakes last week, St. Olaf College introduced Susan Rundell Singer as its 12th president.
The college’s first woman president was introduced last Tuesday in a special chapel service followed by a welcome reception hosted by the Student Government Association. Also part of the introduction was a lunch with students, and sessions with others in the campus community, including faculty and staff.
“What a blessing to come back to Northfield and be with old friends while making new friends,” she said. “I couldn’t dream of a better job.”
History of NAG
After writing books about Northfield’s public library, hospital and schools, history writer Bruce William Colwell has turned his focus on the 61-year old Arts Guild.
With its motto “All kinds of art, all kinds of people” ithe Northfield Arts Guild is actively enriching the creative, artistic and cultural lives of all Northfielders through its performances, exhibitions, events, and classes.
The 160- page sleekly printed, coffee table-sized edition titled “Celebrating Arts and Community: The History of the Northfield Arts Guild” is $29 and available for purchase at the NAG gift shop.
Updated classic
When “A Doll’s House” by Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen debuted in 1879, the disquieting issues that lay behind the facade of European mores caused an uproar.
Today, similar issues involving a woman’s role and place in society are in the forefront again in a brand new adaptation of Ibsen’s controversial play staged at Northfield’s Guild Theater. This modern reworking, based upon Ibsen’s classic work of world theater, is titled “Playing in Ibsen’s Dollhouse.”
Textiles historian
When movie, television or theatrical productions being produced in Hollywood, New York, Canada or Europe experience a critical fabric emergency, Margo Krager’s phone rings in Northfield.
Krager, who knows a thing or two about textiles through history, estimates she has worked with over 50 movies since she started researching and selling “fabrics with the look of bygone eras.”
