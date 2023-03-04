For the first time ever in the Class AAA girls basketball tournament, the St. Peter girls qualified for the section finals.
The No. 3 seeded Saints (21-6) rallied to upset No. 2 seeded Mankato East 51-43 in the Section 2AAA semifinals Saturday night at Gustavus Adolphus College.
No. 4 seeded Marshall pulled off a bigger upset No. 1 seeded Jordan in the other semifinal 39-38 on a steal by center Randi Wendorff and a lay-up by Brianna Simpson with 2 seconds left. Jordan had led the entire game until the last basket.
This is the fourth straight season the Saints have played in Class AAA after playing in AA for years.
St. Peter last made state --- years ago in Class AA.
St. Peter leading scorer, junior Rhyan Holmgren, who finished with 23 points, said:
Coach Bob Southworth said: "We tell them there is going to be runs by both teams in the game. We might be ahead. We might be behind. We just have to keep doing what we're doing. The kids didn't panic. They made some shots at the end, and then we played some good defense and got some rebounds. And that was the key."
"East is tough. They're got a good team. They've got good guards. They're well coached. It was two teams that are very similar.
The Saints started slowly in the first half, falling behind 6-0, 12-3 and 17-8 with 7 minutes to go.
Nine turnover in the first half proved to be the Saints downfall. But St. Peter calmed down in the second half with only four giveaways.
But St. Peter roared back to take a 20-17 lead with 1:20 to play and the first half ended 20-19.
Holmgren ended up with 11 points in the first half, including the last four points for the Saints on a pair of free throws and a basket.
Junior guard Maddie Kamm also led the comeback with four points in the final run.
Also for the Saints, sophomore guard Annika Southworth made a 3-point basket, and junior center Abby Maloney hit a 2-pointer.
The Saints upped their lead 28-23 on an 8-3 run to start the second half, led by Annika Southworth's six points.
East came back to take a 31-30 lead on a 8-2 run, capped off on a 2-point hoop by guard Ellie Edberg.
The Cougars increased their lead to 34-30, but Kamm made two straight driving lay-ups to tie it at 34 with 6:42 to play.
Once gain East went back up 37-34 on a 3-pointer by Edberg.
However, Annika Southworth responded with a 3-pointer of her own to tie it again 37-37 with 6 minutes left.
Holmgren then scored on a lay-in off a pass from Kamm to give the Saints back the lead 39-37 with 4:55 to go. Kamm finished with a team-high five assists and had eight points.
Edberg made another 3-pointer to put East backup 40-39 with 4:40 left.
But eighth-grade guard Kylie Southworth matched that 3 to give the Saints back the lead for good 42-40.
The Saints increased their lead to 51-40 with nine more unanswered points, including seven free throws by Holmgren and a 10-foot jumper in the lane by Annika Southworth, who finished with14 points and five rebounds.
Sophomore forward Emmy Remmert led the Saints with 11 rebounds. Holmgren grabbed six boards, Kamm four, Maloney three and Kylie Southworth two.
"Abby and Emmy rebounded their tails off and played good defense," Southworth said. "Annika was battling under there, too."
Kamm and Holmgren both had two steals to lead the team.
"It was a team win. You need contributions from everybody. Maddie was taking the ball to the basket, which was awesome.
"We've got to have four of five people scoring to win at this level nd Emmy rebounding."
Southworth expects another tough test again Marshall. St. Peter won two and lost one during the regular season against Marshall, winning the last two to clinch the Big South Conference title.
"They're well coached," Southworth said. "They're going to come after us, and it's going to be a great game."