Rice County Sheriff Jesse J. Thomas on Monday announced the 2022 Law Enforcement Scholarship Program. The MSA Board of Directors has established a scholarship fund for the awarding of up to 20 $2,000- scholarships this year. These scholarships are due to the coordinated efforts of Minnesota’s 87 sheriffs.
MSA members give special recognition to the financial needs of students attending the peace officer skills course, or one of the two- or four-year law enforcement degree colleges.
“The Board of Directors feels peace officers in our democratic society have complex duties to perform,” said Thomas. “MSA recognizes the importance of pre-entry training for people considering law enforcement as their career choice and that some students need outside help in meeting the costs of such training.”
The Scholarship Committee, in making the awards, intends to achieve representation from all geographical areas of the state. Scholarship awards will be announced by Dec. 28, 2022. Applications forms and a statement of procedures are available at the Rice County Sheriff’s Office.
Scholarships are only available to students currently enrolled in one of the following three categories: 1. Mandated POST Skills Program 2. In their second year of a two-year law enforcement program. 3. In their third or fourth year of a four-year college criminal justice program.
In order to qualify, students must have completed at least one year of the two-year program or two years of a four-year program. Students meeting these criteria are invited to obtain a scholarship application form from the Rice County Sheriff’s Office, 118 Third St. NW, Faribault, or online at www.mnsheriffs.org. The deadline for submissions is Nov. 19.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.