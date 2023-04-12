After its first two outdoor meets were canceled due to inclement weather and untenable surface conditions, Tuesday was a euphoric day for the Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue track and field team.
The Knights welcomed Cannon Falls, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton and Triton, as well as an abundance of sunshine and unseasonably warm, but welcome, temperatures to the Rachel Nesseth Invitational April 11 in Kenyon.
The K-W/G girls were in the mix to win its side of the meet, scoring 58 points to finish right behind JWP with 60.
Cannon Falls was next with 38 and Triton ended with 23.
It was a clean sweep for the Bulldogs as the JWP boys rolled to 95 points. Cannon Falls was second with 52, followed by K-W/G with 15 and Triton 11.
K-W girls event winners came in the 3,200-meter relay, 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, 300-meter hurdles, 400-meter dash, 1,600-meter run and long jump.
Each event win is worth five points. Three points goes to second place, two points to third and one to fourth.
Junior Hayley Lentsch led the K-W/G girls with wins in the 200, 400 and long jump. She won the 200 with a time of 27.79 seconds, edging senior teammate at Vanessa Schmidt (28.68) in second place and the rest of the field by more than two seconds.
Lentsch ran the 400 in 1:03.13 to finish ahead of Triton senior Mackenzie Geerz (1:06.11).
Lentsch's long jump of 17 feet finished ahead of Schmidt in second place at 15-10.
Schmidt was tops in the 100, crossing the line in 13.61 seconds to beat JWP sophomore Lilly Strauss at 13.73.
Sophomore Carmen Nerison took first in the 300 hurdles at 55.13 to win a photo finish against JWP sophomore Ava Appel at 55.14.
K-W/G's youngest winner was eighth-grader Mari O'Connor winning the 1,600. She clocked a 6:34.62 ahead of sophomore teammate Lily Peterson at 6:47.91.
The 3,200-meter relay did not feature any other teams. K-W/G's team of senior Grace Nystuen, Peterson, junior Anna Syverson and eighth-grader Taylor Thomforde.
Junior Logan Carroll supplied both of the Knights' boys wins. He won the 200 with a time of 24.48 to finish ahead of JWP sophomore Isaiah Berndt at 24.64.
Carroll was also tops in the 300 hurdles with a time of 48.04. JWP junior Kaden Baker was next at 49.77.
K-W/G treated all event winners to a free black tie dye T-shirts commemorating the meet.
The team's seniors were honored at midfield during the meet, which is the only home date on the schedule.
Team seniors for the boys are Brady Bauer, Maynor Guzman.
Senior girls are Tessa Erlandson, Lily Hutter, Grace Nystuen, Julia Patterson, Evelyn Scheffler and Vanessa Schmidt.
Rochester Area Christian Education, Wabasha-Kellogg and Zumbrota-Mazeppa were originally scheduled to attend.
This was the third straight year K-W High School hosted a varsity meet at its facility, which opened in 2020 but did not debut until 2021 due to the pandemic.
This is the first year the annual meet is named the Rachel Nesseth Invitational.
A Show Time crab apple tree has been planted in the northwest corner of the stadium in honor of Nesseth, a 2022 K-W graduate and six-year track and field athlete who was killed in an auto accident in August 2022.
The plaque states "In loving memory of Rachel Nesseth Class of 2022" and features a quote by Stephen Paulus: "Rise up, follow me. I will lead you home."
A food and blanket drive will be held in memory of Nesseth from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22 at the Trailhead building in Zumbrota. Attendees are invited to go for a walk in the park in Zumbrota on Rachel's birthday with donations going to local food shelves and shelters.
Full meet results can be found at WayzataResults.com.
Up next
The first outdoor road meet of the season is 4:30 p.m. April 14 at the Klas-Kronebusch Invitational at Wabasha-Kellogg High School.
Heat sheets and results can be found at WayzataResults.com.
This will be one of the larger meets on the schedule with 13 teams from two states scheduled to attend: Alma-Pepin (Wisconsin), Arcadia (Wisconsin), Cochrane-Fountain City (Wisconsin), Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Kingsland/Southland, Hayfield, Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue, Lake City, Pine Island, Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Rochester Area Christian Education (RACE), Wabasha-Kellogg, Winona/Winona Cotter and Zumbrota-Mazeppa.
GMLOKS features a potential state championship hopeful in the Class 1A girls 200- and 100-meter dash, Anika Reiland. She took second at state in both in 2022. Sophomore Chantle Reiland was third in state as a freshman in the 100.
Senior Garrison Hubka was also a state entrant in the boys 1,600 and freshman Breeley Galle was in the girls 300 hurdles. Junior Lexy Foster was third in girls shot put and 11th in discus.
The Reilands and Galle were part of GMLOKS state champion 800 relay team.
P-E-M returns senior Kaiden Peters, who was fourth in the Class 2A state 400 boys prelims, junior Ashton Kisch, who was second in boys discus and senior Nick Walch, who was 13th in boys pole vault.
On the girls side, senior Lauren Rott was 13th at state in discus and junior Allie Sveen was 16th in the 300 hurdle prelims.
Pine Island moves on without Jarod White, the 2022 Class 1A state boys pole vault champion.
The Panthers do return junior Reese Koenen who took fourth at state in the girls 400 and sixth in long jump, as well as sophomore Elena Hartung, who was 10th in the girls 100 hurdle preliminaries.
Pine Island also returns half of its sixth-place state 400 girls relay team in sophomore Reighley Sorum and senior Taylor Koenen.
Winona/Cotter returns freshman Devin Filzen, who won the Class 2A boys 100 meter wheelchair race at 19.39, was second in the 200 at 36.79 and second in the 800 at 2:32.15.
Also back on the boys side for W/C is senior Brayden Draheim, who took 12th in the boys 400 prelims (51.84). Senior Myles Rasmussen was 16th in the 1,600 (4:43.96).
The W/C girls return sophomore Adriana Brenengen, who was 14th in the 200 prelims (26.58). Their entire 12th place 3,200 relay team that ran a 10:05.24 are all back with freshman Calla Pike, senior Ava Pike, junior Faith Quinn and sophomore Anna Gilmer.
W/C graduated girls shot put champion Mandy Duellman (39-03.75), but brings back another state shot putter in junior Shay Berlin-Burns. Berlin-Burns was second in discus (119-10) and could be the favorite with the champion graduating.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa returns senior RJ Sylak, who tied for fifth in the Class 1A boys 100-meter dash at 11.20 and took third in the 200 (22.38).
On the girls side, the Cougars return senior Katrina Sortland, who took second at state in the 800 meters (2:17.48). She could be the favorite to win state with 2022 champ, Luverne’s Tenley Nelson (2:14.68), graduating.
Senior Natasha Sortland is back after taking second in state in the 1,600 at 5:07.36 and third in the 3,200 (11:05.75).
Z-M also brings back three quarters of its 800 girls relay team that took second at state at 1:45.98. Senior Kirsten Bettermann, sophomore Kaila Huneke, and Katrina Sortland are back, while Emma Buck graduated. That group was first in the preliminaries at 1:46.07.
Z-M’s 1,600 girls relay team brings back half of its group that took second at state at 4:04.05. Buck and senior Sidda Hunt graduated and the Sortlands return.