B10 Minnesota Maryland Basketball

Minnesota's Jamison Battle drives to the basket as Maryland's Donta Scott defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten men's tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

 Charles Rex Arbogast

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota's second-leading scorer Jamison Battle has decided to transfer to Ohio State for his final college season, the fifth-year forward announced Thursday on his Instagram account.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments