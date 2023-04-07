NCAA Boston U Minnesota Hockey

Minnesota defenseman Luke Mittelstadt (20) celebrates his goal against Boston University with defenseman Mike Koster (4) and forward Bryce Brodzinski (22) during the third period of an NCAA semifinal game in the Frozen Four college hockey tournament Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

 Chris O'Meara

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Freshman Luke Mittelstadt scored two third-period goals in two-and-a-half minutes and top-ranked Minnesota beat Boston University 6-2 on Thursday night in the opening game of the NCAA Frozen Four.

