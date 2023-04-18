Chargers Kendricks Leadership Football

FILE - Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks stands on the field before an NFL wild card playoff football game against the New York Giants, Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. The Los Angeles Chargers signed Kendricks with the belief his leadership and skill can help their defense reach the next level. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers signed linebacker Eric Kendricks with the belief his leadership and skill can help their defense reach the next level.

