University of Minnesota Twin Cities Dean's List

Northfield - Gabriel Baggot, Junior, Col of Educ/Human Development; Nicholas Broske, Freshman, College of Liberal Arts; Dayna Dobmeier, Junior, College of Liberal Arts; Morgan Dobmeier, Senior, College of Liberal Arts; Kaylin Engerman, Non Degree, Coll of Contin & Prof Studies; Dawson Foster, Junior, College of Liberal Arts; Greta Foster, Sophomore, College of Design; Jack Fox, Senior, Carlson School of Management; Anne France, Senior, College of Design; Oran Frenstad, Junior, College of Sci and Engineering; Maggie Huang, Sophomore, College of Biological Sciences; Emma Kivell, Senior, Col of Food, Agr & Nat Res Sci; Sawyer Koch, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts; Darcy Kornkven, Sophomore, Carlson School of Management; Nicole Koziolek, Sophomore, Col of Food, Agr & Nat Res Sci; Elias Kruse, Senior, Carlson School of Management; Luke Langan, Junior, College of Liberal Arts; Saija Maki-Waller, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts; Alison Nelson, Junior, School of Nursing; Abram Noble, Sophomore, College of Design; Tori Olin, Freshman, College of Liberal Arts; Audrey Ostberg, Senior, Carlson School of Management; Athena Pitsavas, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts; Caroline Pritchard, Junior, College of Liberal Arts; Kaia Schomburg, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts; Sadie Ray Smith, Non Degree, Coll of Contin & Prof Studies; Garret Swenson, Sophomore, Carlson School of Management; Jaclyn Swenson, Senior, College of Design; Leah Transburg, Sophomore, Col of Food, Agr & Nat Res Sci; Jose Vazquez, Freshman, Col of Educ/Human Development; Alice Zhang, Junior, College of Sci and Engineering

Dennison - Brooke Robinson, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts

Dundas - Aaron Lopez-Evje, Junior, Coll of Contin & Prof Studies

Nerstrand - Gabrielle Bonafede, Sophomore, Col of Educ/Human Development

Randolph - Olivia Ruud, Junior, College of Liberal Arts

