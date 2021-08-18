August 1946
Pvt. Hilton B. Vold left for Camp Helmer, N. J. after a furlough of three weeks at his parents’ home. Mr. and Mrs. H. Vold, who live near Skyberg.
The 1946 Kenyon baseball squad are champions of the Cannon Valley League. Team members are Ralph Fennie, Raymond Strandemo, Kenneth Strandemo, Russell Bergh, Justice Radtke, Morris Rumpho, Jeroy Carlson, Harold Swenson, Howard Held, Graydon Stromme, Wallace Aase, Harland Foss, and Donald Gunderson. Ronald Greseth is the bat boy.
August 1961
Bruce Rolloff, former Kenyon High School instructor and football coach, has been appointed assistant professor of physical education and athletic director at the University of Minnesota, Morris. Mr.Rolloff received degrees from Gustavus Adolphus College, the University of Minnesota Minneapolis campus, and recently was awarded a doctor of education from Colorado State College in Greeley, Colorado.
The new addition to Moland Lutheran Church was dedicated at services last Sunday. The Rev. Herbert Nottbolm of the Southeast Minnesota District conducted the dedication service.
August 1971
Sgt. and Mrs. Donald Skillestad of Minot, North Dakota, were honored at a post-nuptial open house at Holden Church. The program included remarks by Pastor Schroeder and vocal selections by Susan and Brian Skillestad of Cannon Falls.
New American Field Service student, Toshiaki Yoshida, arrived in Kenyon for the next school year. He will be living with the Leonard Underdahl family in Kenyon. Toshiaki comes from Shizuoka, Japan, where he lives with his parents and two sisters.