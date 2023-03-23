The pitching circle, baselines and batters' boxes will soon be outlined in chalk.
Practice opened statewide for prep softball on March 13. Some indoor games have begun in March, with most teams waiting for April to compete in Mother Nature.
Kenyon-Wanamingo's season opener is 4:30 p.m. April 6 at United South Central. The home opener is 4:30 p.m. April 10 at K-W Elementary School in Wanamingo.
Both those games are against Gopher Conference and Class 1A, Section 1 foes.
Here's a breakdown of Section 1A, which is in the second of two seasons of its configuration. Classes and sections will reconfigure for 2023-24 and 2024-25.
Teams are listed in order of 2022 playoff seeding with overall and section record included. QRF ranking listed is from the end of the 2022 season and is out of 116 Class 1A teams.
WEST SUBSECTION
HAYFIELD
13-9, 8-3
QRF: 30
The Vikings started the season 3-4 before winning seven in a row going into the playoffs. Hayfield went 3-2 in the subsection playoffs and was eliminated by Bethlehem Academy. Hayfield was third in the subsection scoring 6.8 runs per game and led the entire section at 3.0 runs allowed. The Vikings beat K-W 6-3 in Hayfield as part of the long win streak. Head coach Craig Selk helped the team improve from 11-11 overall and 6-4 in section in 2021. A key loss is pitcher Anna Bamlet, who is now at Coe College after making first team all-conference and all-section for her work on the mound (2.17 ERA, 206 strikeouts) and at the plate (.484, 1 home run, 26 RBI).
Plenty of talent remains, including Anna's sister, Nora. Nora Bamlet was second team-all conference as a catcher. Also returning are senior shortstop Jo Tempel (third team all-conference), sophomore second baseman Kenna Selk (all-conference honorable mention) and senior outfielder Reese Bauman.
BETHLEHEM ACADEMY
17-7, 11-4
QRF: 17
A head-to-head loss in the regular season to Hayfield sent Bethlehem Academy to the No. 2 seed in the subsection playoffs, but the Cardinals were the better team over the course of the regular season and proved it in the playoffs both with a revenge win vs. Hayfield and a subsection championship game berth. BA went 5-2 in the playoffs with a 21-11 loss to Wabasha-Kellogg in the championship. BA won 12-6 and lost 1-0 vs. Kenyon-Wanamingo. The Cards led the subsection scoring 7.3 runs per game and was fifth in runs allowed at 5.5.
Head coach Scott Trump has a lot of talent returning: Senior pitcher Kate Trump was first team all-conference. Sophomore Morgan Wilson was second team, senior Reagan Kangas was third team and sophomore Anna Tobin honorable mention. A key loss is senior Mercedes Huerta, one of the team's speedier players. BA improved from 12-11 overall and 5-4 in 2021.
UNITED SOUTH CENTRAL
14-6, 11-4
QRF: 27
United South Central started 2022 with a 7-0 record, lost three of the next four and then won five of the final six in the regular season. Kenyon-Wanamingo caught USC when it was hot, falling 7-3 in April in Wanamingo. The Rebels were sixth in the subsection with 5.0 runs per game and second allowing 4.1. Head coach Margo Latusek's squad won its first subsection playoff game before losing to Bethlehem Academy and Hayfield. This was a big improvement from 3-17 overall and 2-7 in the section in 2021.
The top key returner is freshman Mariah Anderson, the youngest player on the first team all-Gopher Conference. Junior Kendal Harpestad was all-conference honorable mention. A key loss is Hannah Meyer, who was third team all-Gopher.
WATERVILLE-ELYSIAN-MORRISTOWN
11-12, 7-4
QRF: 36
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown didn't have its best squad in recent years in 2022, but head coach Crystal Lamont's teams are never an easy out. The Buccaneers opened the subsection playoffs with three straight wins before losing the next two. WEM was seventh in the subsection at 4.3 runs per game and third in runs allowed at 4.4.
Key returners include senior Jordan Green (second team all-conference) and senior Emma Woratschka (third team). A key loss is Gloria Cortez (honorable mention).