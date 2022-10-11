On a brisk, partially cloudy Thursday morning, more than 100 community members gathered at Northfield's 1888 train depot for an official ribbon cutting ceremony.

Depot1.JPG

More than 125 community members attended Thursday morning's program and ribbon cutting ceremony at the Northfield Depot. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Depot6.JPG

Alice Thomas was the emcee of the program honoring those generous individuals who gave their time, talents and treasure to restore the 1888 depot. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Depot3.JPG

Before the program began, a freight train sped past the depot as if on cue. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Depot9.JPG

Elizabeth Olson, president of the Northfield Garden Club, said the club donated nearly $3,000 to landscape the depot grounds. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Depot11.JPG

Norm Oberto said part of is involvement in the project was to honor his father who was "a railroad guy." (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Depot12.JPG

Engineer Richard Schulte discussed the careful restoration of the 10 original brackets. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Depot14.JPG

After the program and ribbon cutting, guests toured the beautifully renovated interior of the 1888 depot and walked around the thoughtfully landscaped grounds. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

DID YOU KNOW?

The city of Northfield videotaped the Depot ceremony and ribbon cutting. It can be watched at npb.ci.northfield.mn.us/CablecastPublicSite.

