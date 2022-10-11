On a brisk, partially cloudy Thursday morning, more than 100 community members gathered at Northfield's 1888 train depot for an official ribbon cutting ceremony.
Save the Depot co-chair Alice Thomas emceed a 45-minute ceremony recognizing a dozen volunteers and donors representative of the more than 60 people who donated over 2,500 volunteer hours to the depot's seven-year restoration.
"A recent article reported Minnesota was second in the nation for volunteers," said Thomas. "I think Northfield is No. 1 in Minnesota. Our volunteers made a big difference and we are grateful to all who worked on this project. I want to offer my sincere thanks to the hundreds who live in this very generous village."
Many of the community members who either gave their time, their talent of their treasure to leave Northfield a lasting legacy were in attendance. Thomas introduced two out of town railroad officials, Dan Hanson, facilities project manager for Canadian Pacific Railway and Michael Dougherty, director of public engagement and communications for the local MnDOT district.
Northfield City Administrator Ben Martig spoke on behalf of the mayor and city officials.
"Things weren't always sunny for us on this overcast day," said Martig, referring to the city's initial lukewarm involvement in the restoration project. "We almost lost history when the council had no unanimous voice."
Eventually, the council was able to drum up its support, supplementing the community's donations with some funding of its own, as the depot was moved and restored.
Then Thomas introduced a series of individuals who were instrumental in completing their part of the project. Norm Oberto spoke on behalf of the Oberto family, who donated funds to rebuild the original station master bay that had been removed in 1944, using the 1888 blueprints.
Scott Hamlin spoke on behalf of the Hamlin family, some of whom came from AZ for the occasion, who donated funds for the construction of the water feature in memory of James and Beverly Hamlin.
Elizabeth Olson spoke on behalf of the Northfield Garden Club, which awarded grants to help finance the landscaping.
Andy Selden spoke about his motivation for donating funds for the plaque containing the history of the depot to assure that future generations would have that knowledge.
Bobbie Peterson, daughter of Bob Jacobson, spoke about the bollards from the 1886 Second Street bridge that were used in the water feature. Mark Lund was thanked for donating the 1920s baggage cart, as were Jane and Dick Scott for donating the Chicago Great Western bench that was originally on the 1883 CGW Northfield Depot along Third Street, where the Quarterback Club stands today.
Richard Schulte, one of two engineers who crafted the depot's roof brackets, described the many and varied volunteer tasks involved in sourcing and drying the wood, crafting and installing the 10 new depot brackets, which had been removed in the 1944 addition of the freight house.
Thomas recognized two volunteers who donated significant hours on interior features — Jim Sharrow for his work on repairing and restoring the placement original v-board walls, and Paul Carlsen Donohoe, who reconstructed the crown molding that was removed in a 1944 renovation.
At the conclusion of the program, Thomas and Martig were among those who lined up on the north end of the depot to wield the oversized ceremonial scissors to cut the pink ribbon. A great roar of applause from the crowd ensued.
"This renovation represents much more than preservation," said Thomas. "This depot is now protected beautifully and safely for the future."