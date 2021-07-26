The calendar of events is a regular feature of Northfield News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit southernminn.com/northfield_news.

Friday, July 30

Red Cross Blood Drive• 9 a.m.-3 p.m., St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 418 Sumner St. E, Northfield. Schedule an appointment to give blood with Red Cross Blood Donor App, by RedCrossBlood.org, 1-800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Red Cross Blood Drive• 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lonsdale American Legion, 115 2nd Ave. NW, Lonsdale. Schedule an appointment to give blood with Red Cross Blood Donor App, by RedCrossBlood.org, 1-800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Unity on Division• 10:30 a.m., Hot Spot, 801 Division St. S, Northfield. A.A. group meeting.

Saturday, July 31

2021 Tour de SAVE• 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Sechler Park, Northfield. Register at save.org/events. Linda Mars at 952-946-7998 or lmars@save.org.$35 per rider, $75 for family of four..

Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum• 9-11 a.m., Open to the public in conjunction with the Tour de SAVE (Suicide Awareness Voices of Education) bicycle stopover. The school is located 2 miles west of 35W at 3300 Millersburg Boulevard (County Road 1), across from Boonies Bar & Grill.

Riverwalk Market Fair• 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Bridge Square, Northfield. Rain or shine. See riverwalkmarketfair.org for vendors and entertainment.

Vintage Band Festival 2021• 9:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m., Bridge Square, Northfield. Features brass band enjoyment. http://vintagebandfestival.org.

Stepsister of Northfield AA• 9:30 a.m., Closed meeting for women. Contact Regine at 507-301-8862 for Zoom instructions.

Sunday, Aug. 1

Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum: Open to the Public• 1-3 p.m., Located 2 miles west of 35W at 3300 Millersburg Blvd. across from Boonie's Bar & Grill. Learn the connection between Jesse James and Christdala Church.

Monday, Aug. 2

Stepsisters of Northfield AA• 8 a.m. On Zoom only. Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. Contact Regine at 507-301-8862 for instructions.

Wednesday, Aug. 4

BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., Meet other business professionals that are eager to help your business grow with referred business. Be prepared to talk a little about your business. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@crb.bank, 507-645-3110. 

Stepsister of Northfield AA• noon, in person and on Zoom, at the United Methodist Church at 1401 Maple Street, door 1. Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. 

