This week in Faribault area sports Stephen McDaniel Stephen McDaniel Author email May 4, 2023 May 4, 2023 Updated 2 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FRIDAY, MAY 5BaseballFaribault at Rochester Century, 5 p.m.SoftballFaribault at Stewartville, 5 p.m.Track and FieldKenyon-Wanamingo at Lake City meet, 4:15 p.m.Bethlehem Academy at Medford, 4:30 p.m.Boys GolfFaribault at Creeks Bend Golf Course, 1 p.m.Kenyon-Wanamingo at Oak View Golf Course, 4:30 p.m.Girls GolfKenyon-Wanamingo at Oak View Golf Course, 4:30 p.m.Boys TennisFaribault at Farmington, 4 p.m.MONDAY, MAY 8BaseballFaribault vs Northfield, 5 p.m.WEM at Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons, 4:30 p.m.Kenyon-Wanamingo vs La Crescent-Hokah, 5 p.m.SoftballFaribault vs Cannon Falls, 5 p.m.WEM at Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons, 4:30 p.m.Girls GolfFaribault vs Rochester Mayo, 2:30 p.m.Boys TennisFaribault at Austin, 3:15 p.m.TUESDAY, MAY 9BaseballFaribault vs Red Wing, 5 p.m.WEM at Sibley East, 4:30 p.m.SoftballFaribault at Red Wing, 5 p.m.Bethlehem Academy vs Medford, 4:30 p.m.WEM at JWP, 4:30 p.m.Track and FieldFaribault boys hosts Section 1AA meet, 3 p.m.Faribault girls hosts Section 1AA meet, 4:30 p.m.WEM at True Team meet (United South Central HS), TBDKenyon-Wanamingo at True Team meet (Triton HS), 1 p.m.Boys GolfFaribault at The Bridges Golf Course (Winona), 2:30 p.m.Boys TennisFaribault at Mankato West, 4:45 p.m.WEDNESDAY, MAY 10Boys GolfFaribault at Rochester Mayo, 2:30 p.m.Boys TennisFaribault vs Rochester John Marshall, 2:30 p.m.THURSDAY, MAY 11BaseballFaribault at Austin (doubleheader), 4 p.m.WEM vs Waseca, 4:30 p.m.Kenyon-Wanamingo at NRHEG, 4:30 p.m.SoftballFaribault vs Austin, 5 p.m.Bethlehem Academy vs WEM, 4:30 p.m.Kenyon-Wanamingo vs NRHEG, 4:30 p.m.Track and FieldWEM at Tri-City United Invite, 4 p.m.Girls GolfFaribault at Northfield Golf Club, 2:30 p.m.Boys TennisFaribault vs Winona, 4:45 p.m.FRIDAY, MAY 12SoftballWEM at Rochester John Marshall, 5:30 p.m.Boys GolfKenyon-Wanamingo home meet, 4:30 p.m.Girls GolfKenyon-Wanamingo home meet, 4:30 p.m.SATURDAY, MAY 13BaseballKenyon-Wanamingo vs Long Prairie-Grey Eagle (doubleheader), 11 a.m.SoftballFaribault at Central Park tournament, 9:30 a.m.Bethlehem Academy, Kenyon-Wanamingo at Pine Island Invite, 9 a.m.Track and FieldWEM, Kenyon-Wanamingo at Gopher Conference meet (United South Central HS), 10 a.m.Boys TennisFaribault at Big 9 Tournament (Rochester), 9 a.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Golf Stephen McDaniel Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Black bear seen roaming around Northfield Young entrepreneur becomes new owner of Straight River Coffee Three go to hospital after crash Music, dinner, raffle to benefit survivor of motorcycle crash Dancing with Our Steele County Stars breaks its fundraising record Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute Around the Web ‘Saint X’ Cast on the Complicated Story at Center of Hulu’s Psychological Mystery (VIDEO) Celtics look to wrest homecourt advantage back from 76ers Where to Watch the Coronation of King Charles III Lamar Jackson: ‘I want to be a Raven'