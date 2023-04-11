The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent edition of the Waseca County News.
In safe hands
Troy Berndt has been a fixture in the Waseca community for the last 16 years as the owner of Barney’s. But now he’s looking for new hands to run the business, safe ones that will keep the tradition running. We talked to Troy about the future of the Waseca staple.
Murder mystery
It was a delightful evening of a murder and mystery at the St. Ann Parish Center, as residents attended a fundraiser for the Faith Formation program.
Janesville council
After the recent resignation of one member, the Janesville City Council passed some new rules for etiquette and decorum. The group also filled the vacancy with a new councilor, a lifetime resident of the community.
Legislative update
We talked to local legislators Rep. John Petersburg, Sen. John Jasinski and more about the latest at the Minnesota Legislature, and what we can expect to be coming down the pipeline.
Bonding bill
There is disagreement over the bonding bill between the two parties at the Legislature, and it could impact local projects, like the water tower in Waseca. We delved into the details.
Maple syrup season
Local homestead Barefoot Lane shared some facts about maple syrup during processing season.
Scene
Sports
The spring sports season is getting underway, with Waseca, JWP, and NRHEG softball, baseball, track and tennis teams getting started. Look out for the Southern Minn Spring Sports Guide inserted into a future edition of the County News, which will feature all the local teams. See all the latest game stories and sports features in each County News edition or at wasecacountynews.com.
