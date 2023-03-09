B10 Minnesota Nebraska Basketball

Minnesota head coach Ben Johnson directs his team during his team’s 78-75 win over Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten men’s tournament, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

 Charles Rex Arbogast

CHICAGO (AP) — Dawson Garcia had 18 points, 13 rebounds and six assists and Ta’lon Cooper had 16 points and set the program record for assists in a Big Ten Tournament game with 12 to help Minnesota beat Nebraska 78-75 Wednesday night in an opening-round game.

