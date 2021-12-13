LOCAL SCHEDULE Dec 13, 2021 Dec 13, 2021 Updated 1 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TUESDAY, DEC. 14Boys basketballTriton at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 7:15 p.m.Albert Lea at Faribault, 7:30 p.m.Girls basketballBethlehem Academy at Lyle/Pacelli, 7:15 p.m.Waterville-Elysian-Morristown at Triton, 7:15 p.m.Faribault at Albert Lea, 7:30 p.m.WrestlingTCU at Medford, 5 p.m.THURSDAY, DEC. 16Boys basketballLeRoy-Ostrander at Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m.Kenyon-Wanamingo at Maple River, 7:15 p.m.Tri-City United at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 7:15 p.m.Boys hockeyNorthfield at Faribault, 7:15 p.m.Boys swimming and divingMankato East at Faribault, 6:30 p.m.WrestlingOwatonna, Rochester John Marshall at Faribault, 5:30 p.m.Kenyon-Wanamingo at Triton, 7 p.m.WEM/JWP at United South Central, 7 p.m.FRIDAY, DEC. 17Boys basketballUnited South Central at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.Waterville-Elysian-Morristown at Randolph, 7:15 p.m.Rochester John Marshall at Faribault, 7:30 p.m.Girls basketballBethlehem Academy at Maple River, 7:15 p.m.Kenyon-Wanamingo at United South Central, 7:15 p.m.Randolph at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 7:15 p.m.Faribault at Rochester John Marshall, 7:30 p.m.GymnasticsFaribault at Mankato East, Mankato West, 6:30 p.m.SATURDAY, DEC. 18DanceFaribault at Rochester Century Invite, TBDBoys hockeyAlbert Lea at Faribault, 7:15 p.m.Boys swimming and divingFaribault at Mankato Relays, 1 p.m.WrestlingFaribault at Monticello Invite, 10 a.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Faribault Swimming Telecommunications Basketball Boys John Marshall Albert Lea Rochester Triton Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Riley family finds snowflake ornament in 2nd Northfield hunt success Carleton creators of Oregon Trail celebrate 50th anniversary Archer House deemed 'structurally substandard' as demolition nears Santa Claus to take another ride on St. Peter firetrucks More than just a bar on Main, Thyme on Main wants Waseca to spend time in its spaces Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute Around the Web U.S. Commerce Secretary Announces GREATER MSP Partnership is Finalist in National "Build Back Better" Challenge JSU softball: Tickets on sale Tuesday for game against Crimson Tide in Albertville ‘Riverdale’ Star Cole Sprouse on 100 Episodes, That Dead Jughead & Rivervale Iowa Communications Alliance CEO: ‘No rational basis’ for discrimination based on corporate organization for federal funding of broadband