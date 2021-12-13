TUESDAY, DEC. 14

Boys basketball

Triton at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 7:15 p.m.

Albert Lea at Faribault, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Bethlehem Academy at Lyle/Pacelli, 7:15 p.m.

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown at Triton, 7:15 p.m.

Faribault at Albert Lea, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

TCU at Medford, 5 p.m.

THURSDAY, DEC. 16

Boys basketball

LeRoy-Ostrander at Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m.

Kenyon-Wanamingo at Maple River, 7:15 p.m.

Tri-City United at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 7:15 p.m.

Boys hockey

Northfield at Faribault, 7:15 p.m.

Boys swimming and diving

Mankato East at Faribault, 6:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Owatonna, Rochester John Marshall at Faribault, 5:30 p.m.

Kenyon-Wanamingo at Triton, 7 p.m.

WEM/JWP at United South Central, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, DEC. 17

Boys basketball

United South Central at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown at Randolph, 7:15 p.m.

Rochester John Marshall at Faribault, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Bethlehem Academy at Maple River, 7:15 p.m.

Kenyon-Wanamingo at United South Central, 7:15 p.m.

Randolph at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 7:15 p.m.

Faribault at Rochester John Marshall, 7:30 p.m.

Gymnastics

Faribault at Mankato East, Mankato West, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, DEC. 18

Dance

Faribault at Rochester Century Invite, TBD

Boys hockey

Albert Lea at Faribault, 7:15 p.m.

Boys swimming and diving

Faribault at Mankato Relays, 1 p.m.

Wrestling

Faribault at Monticello Invite, 10 a.m.

