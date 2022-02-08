LOCAL SCHEDULE Feb 8, 2022 Feb 8, 2022 Updated 19 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save THURSDAY, FEB. 10Boys basketballFaribault at Mankato East, 7:30 p.m.GymnasticsFaribault at Section 2A championships, 6 p.m., St. James AreaBoys hockeyFaribault at Austin, 7:15 p.m.WrestlingAustin at Faribault, 5:30 p.m.Kenyon-Wanamingo at Medford, 7 p.m.WEM/JWP at NRHEG, 7 p.m.Cannon Falls at Faribault, 7:30 p.m.FRIDAY, FEB. 11Boys basketballWEM at Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m.Medford at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.Faribault at Rochester Century, 7:30 p.m.Girls basketballBethlehem Academy at WEM, 7:15 p.m.Kenyon-Wanamingo at Medford, 7:15 p.m.Mankato East at Faribault, 7:30 p.m.Boys swimming and divingBig 9 Conference diving, 5:30 p.m., Northfield Middle School (Michael)SATURDAY, FEB. 12Boys basketballUnited Christian Academy at Bethlehem Academy, 2:30 p.m.Girls basketballMinnesota Valley Lutheran at WEM, 2 p.m.DanceFaribault at Section 1AA championships, noon, WinonaBoys hockeyWinona at Faribault, 7:15 p.m.Boys swimming and divingBig 9 conference swimming, 3 p.m., Rochester Recreation Center Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Faribault Swimming Sport Diving School Basketball Boys Medford Winona Austin Mankato East Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Former Northridge youth pastor arrested, charged with criminal sexual conduct Faribault mayor pleads guilty to careless driving in DWI case Sheriff deputy dash cam shows woman was struck in roadway Nicollet County Sheriff's Office: Human remains found after house fire Verbal scar tissue and the power of words Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute Around the Web Many Young People Unaware of Risks of Oral Sex U.S. Justice Dept. Might Allow Safe Injection Sites to Curb Overdose Deaths California to Lift Indoor Mask Rule for Vaccinated BenFred: Will Carlos Beltran's connection to the Astros' sign-stealing scandal hurt his Cooperstown candidacy?