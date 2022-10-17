The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown volleyball team played in the Eastview Invitational Tournament Saturday, coming home with two wins and three losses.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown head volleyball coach Crystal Lamont said the team won two of their five matches, in the best of three format. The Buccaneers played Orono first and fell in the first set, 25-17 before winning the second, 25-18 to force the tiebreaker, which they won 15-12.
The Buccaneers then swept Le Sueur-Henderson, 25-13, 25-12, before losing in two-set matches to Esko (25-21, 25-18), Filmore County (25-22, 25-21) and Rosemount (25-19, 25-22).
WEM won four sets and lost seven in the tournament. As a team, the Buccaneers had 100 kills, led by Claire Bohlen who had 35. Alayna Atherton had 30 kills, Addison Condon had 18, Jordan Green had 12 and Ashlyn Pelant had five.
Over its 11 sets, the team had 234 digs and 98 setting assists. Pelant led set assists with 51 and had 26 digs. Grace Baker led the team in digs with 43, and had 41 set assists. Bohlen had 38 digs and two set assists. Josie Volkmann had 41 digs and one set assist. Green had 17 digs and three set assists. Atherton had 34 digs, Condon had 30 digs and Ella Duenes and five digs.
Atherton led the team in blocks with one solo and three assists, Bohlen had one solo block and two assists, and Baker had one block assist.
WEM had a 92.2 percent serving average in the five matches, with 35 aces and 18 serving errors. Pelant led the team in aces with nine, Bohlen and Condon had seven each, Volkmann had six aces and Baker and Green each had three aces.
