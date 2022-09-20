The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown football team scored early and late but could not get past Alden Conger Friday on the road.
The Buccaneers took the lead in the first quarter with a run by junior fullback Dylan Holicky, with a two-point conversion to take an 8-0 lead at 5:39. Alden Conger scored 19 points in the second quarter and led 19-8 at the half, then scored again in the third quarter to take a 26-8 lead.
WEM answered early in the fourth quarter with a pass from sophomore quarterback Preston Grams to junior wide receiver Evan Lange-Wenker for a touchdown, and the two-point conversion made it 26-16, the final score.
Grams was six for 16 passing for 90 yards and a score but was intercepted twice. Holicky led the ground game with 15 carries for 79 yards and a score and Ethan Greenwald had five carries for 27 yards. Lange-Wenker led receiving with three catches for 96 yards and a TD.
Greenwald led the defense with six solo tackles and six assists, and Holicky had five solo and six assisted tackles.
