Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully gestures in his booth during a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Colorado Rockies, Sept. 23, 2016, in Los Angeles, two days before his final game from Dodger Stadium. Scully, whose dulcet tones provided the soundtrack of summer while entertaining and informing Dodgers fans in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years, died Tuesday night, Aug. 2, 2022, the team said. He was 94. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully, whose dulcet tones provided the soundtrack of summer while entertaining and informing Dodgers fans in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years, died Tuesday night. He was 94.

The scoreboard at Oracle Park shows a message for broadcaster Vin Scully after the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the San Francisco Giants in a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Allan Roth, left, statistician of the Los Angeles Dodgers, sits in the booth with broadcaster Vin Scully in August 1963 in Los Angeles. Scully, whose dulcet tones provided the soundtrack of summer while entertaining and informing Dodgers fans in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years, died Tuesday night, Aug. 2, 2022, the team said. He was 94. (AP Photo/Harold Filan, File)
Los Angeles Dodgers television play-by-play announcer Vin Scully rehearses before a baseball game between the Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix on July 3, 2002. Scully, whose dulcet tones provided the soundtrack of summer while entertaining and informing Dodgers fans in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years, died Tuesday night, Aug. 2, 2022, the team said. He was 94. (AP Photo/Paul Connors, File)

Former Associated Press staffer Stan Miller contributed biographical information to this report.

