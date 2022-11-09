Wild Kings Hockey

Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) reacts as Los Angeles Kings center Gabriel Vilardi (13) celebrates after scoring during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi scored his second consecutive game-winning goal, Jonathan Quick made 21 saves and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Minnesota Wild 1-0 on Tuesday night.

Minnesota Wild center Marco Rossi (23) and Los Angeles Kings left wing Kevin Fiala (22) reach for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

