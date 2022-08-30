49ers Vikings Football

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Bisi Johnson (81) catches a pass over San Francisco 49ers cornerback Ka'dar Hollman (24) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Bisi Johnson will miss the season with a knee injury for the second straight year.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments