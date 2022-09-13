Packers Vikings Football

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) celebrates after catching a pass for a first down during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — After Minnesota's 15-18 record over the last two seasons prompted dual replacements of the general manager and the coaching staff, a teardown of the roster that would have naturally followed those firings never came to fruition.

Packers Vikings Football

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Danielle Hunter (99) celebrates with teammate linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) after sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments