FC Dallas forward Alan Velasco (20) scores a goal against Minnesota United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair (97) in a shoot-out after overtime play after an MLS soccer playoff match in Frisco, Texas, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. The teams tied 1-1 with Dallas winning 5-4 in penalties. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

 LM Otero

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Alan Velasco scored the game-winning penalty in a shootout on Monday night and Dallas advanced past Minnesota 5-4 on penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw in the MLS playoffs.

