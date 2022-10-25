Spurs Timberwolves Basketball

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns handles the ball against San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (10) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Devin Vassell scored 23 points and Jakob Poeltl added 14 points and 14 rebounds to help the San Antonio Spurs beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 115-106 on Monday night.

Spurs Timberwolves Basketball

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) dunks the ball over San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25), middle, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

