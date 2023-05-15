...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County.
Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County.
Minnesota River at Mankato affecting Blue Earth and Nicollet
Counties.
Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Scott and Carver
Counties.
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Scott, Carver and
Dakota Counties.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Brown, Blue Earth and
Nicollet Counties.
Minnesota River at Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties.
Cannon River at Northfield affecting Rice and Dakota Counties.
Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Le Sueur, Sibley and
Scott Counties.
Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa
and Yellow Medicine Counties.
...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County.
.Rivers continue to be swollen due to rainfall over the last 5 days,
with continued rises on the mainstem Minnesota and Mississippi. A
few of the quick-reacting rivers have already or are close to
cresting and will steadily begin dropping off over the coming days,
with the Redwood River at Redwood Falls already in Action Stage. Dry
conditions are expected until Wednesday to Thursday this week with a
small event, thus we expect river levels to continue dropping once
the crests occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Cannon River at Northfield.
* WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 897.5 feet, Flood waters reach Carleton College
soccer fields. Babcock Park north of downtown begins to flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 930 AM CDT Monday, the stage was 898.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 930 AM CDT Monday was 898.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 894.0 feet
Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 897.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
898.1 feet on 10/06/2019.
United States Connor Mackey, centre, passes the puck during the group A match between Germany and United States at the ice hockey world championship in Tampere, Finland, Monday, May 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — The United States had to fight hard to overcome Germany 3-2 for a third victory in three games at the ice hockey world championship on Monday.
Canada had to dig even deeper to prevail against Slovakia 2-1 in a shootout.
Matt Coronatto, Sean Farrell and Ronnie Attard each scored for the Americans and T.J. Tynan had two assists at Nokia Arena. Goaltender Casey DeSmith made 30 saves.
Coronatto scored the winner on a power play with 5:10 to go to complete the rally in the final period after Farrell tied the score at 2-2 in the same frame.
After the Germans limited the U.S. to four shots in the opening period, Attard broke the scoreless deadlock at 5:39 into the middle period.
Germany came back with Samuel Soramies’ equalizer from a short-handed goal followed by Justin Schutz giving them the lead with 5 seconds to go on a breakaway.
In Group A in Riga, Jack Quinn scored the winner for Canada in the eighth round of the shootout with a shot high into the roof of the net.
Earlier, Jake Neighbours put the Canadians 1-0 ahead, shooting in between the pads of goaltender Samuel Hlavaj. Peter Cehlarik tapped in the equalizer from close range in the opening period, and the game remained scoreless until overtime.
Canada outshot Slovakia 44-24.
Also in Group A, Sweden beat Finland 4-3 in a shootout to hand the defending champion a second defeat in three games in Group A.
And Arturs Silovs scored in overtime for Latvia to down the Czechs 4-3 in Group B.