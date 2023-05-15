Finland Hockey Worlds

United States Connor Mackey, centre, passes the puck during the group A match between Germany and United States at the ice hockey world championship in Tampere, Finland, Monday, May 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

 Pavel Golovkin

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — The United States had to fight hard to overcome Germany 3-2 for a third victory in three games at the ice hockey world championship on Monday.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments