W Michigan Minnesota Basketball

Minnesota’s Ta’lon Cooper shoots against Western Michigan during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Minneapolis. (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dawson Garcia scored 23 points, Ta’lon Cooper had 17 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists and Minnesota edged Western Michigan 61-60 on Monday night in a season opener.

Minnesota’s Dawson Garcia (3) makes a 3-point basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Western Michigan, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 in Minneapolis. (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP)

