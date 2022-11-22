Heat Timberwolves Basketball

Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith (24) fouls Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

 Bruce Kluckhohn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points and Anthony Edwards scored 10 of his 22 in the third quarter as the Minnesota Timberwolves outlasted the shorthanded Miami Heat for a 105-101 victory Monday night.

