Timberwolves Wizards Basketball

Two team staff members attend to Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns after getting hurt during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel)

 Jess Rapfogel

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns will miss multiple weeks with a strained right calf muscle that occurred in the team's most recent game.

