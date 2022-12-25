Top 5 K-W sports achievements of 2022 By Mike Randleman Guest Contributor Mike_Randleman Author email Dec 25, 2022 Dec 25, 2022 Updated 50 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Hayley Lentsch took third place at state long jump. (Kenyon Leader file photo) Josh Schmidt took second place in triple jump to lead a trio of Kenyon-Wanamingo athletes at state track and field. (Kenyon Leader file photo) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The year 2022 is almost in the history books.It was filled with plenty of games, matches, duals and meets.From players getting their first varsity reps to others reaching their goals of making the state tournament, there was plenty to celebrate in the world of athletics in Kenyon and Wanamingo.Here's a top five list of the best local sports moments.Soar for moreNot one, not two, but three Knights made the podium at the MSHSL Class 1A state track and field meet.Representing the Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue co-op team, Kenyon-Wanamingo students Josh Schmidt, Hayley Lentsch and Laden Nerison all finished top-five in their respective events.Schmidt ended his prep career in style, claiming silver in the long jump at 21 feet, ¾ inches.Lentsch saved her career best for the perfect time. A distance of 17-08 was good for third place for the sophomore.The senior Nerison improved from sixth place in triple jump in 2021 to fifth place in 2022 with a distance of 43-06.50.Three K-W athletes competing at state track and field were the most since Caleb Greseth, Mara Quam and Mason Stevenson qualified in 2015.At the 2022 Section 1A meet, the girls 400-meter relay team of Lentsch, Rachel Nesseth, Stella Rechtzigel and Vanessa Schmidt finished fourth place to just miss out on state qualification.Nesseth took fifth place in the 100-meter hurdles and seventh place in the 300 hurdles.Schmidt took eighth place in 100 meters.The girls 3,200-meter team of Tessa Erlandson, Grace Nystuen, Madisen Betcher and Lily Peterson placed ninth. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hayley Lentsch Team Sport Athletics Meet Vanessa Schmidt Athlete Track And Field Laden Nerison Mike_Randleman Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now No injuries in Faribault garage fire Good Samaritans made new resident 'feel at home' Felony domestic charge dismissed against city engineer Weapons complaint causes community stir, no injuries reported Faribault man wanted after allegedly again making threatening calls to the county Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute Around the Web 'I love these guys': Missouri says goodbye to its seniors, looks toward future No. 5 Alabama, No. 9 K-State have plenty to prove in Sugar Bowl Report: James Harden might seek free-agency return to Rockets ‘Chicago Med’: Will Colin Donnell Return as Connor?