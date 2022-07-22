Timberwolves Rivers Basketball

Denver Nuggets guard Austin Rivers brings the ball up during the team's NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets on March 28, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. The Minnesota Timberwolves have signed Rivers, the team announced Thursday, July 21. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones, File)

 Rusty Jones

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves finalized a contract Thursday with guard Austin Rivers.

