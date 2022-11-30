This week in Faribault area sports Stephen McDaniel Stephen McDaniel Author email Nov 30, 2022 Nov 30, 2022 Updated 5 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save THURSDAY, DEC. 1Girls BasketballFaribault vs Northfield, 7:30 p.m.WEM at Maple River, 7:15 p.m.Kenyon-Wanamingo vs Lake City, 7:15 p.m. (Rescheduled from Nov. 29)Boys BasketballBethlehem Academy vs Wabasha-Kellogg, 7:15 p.m.Girls HockeyMetro-South (Faribault/Bethlehem Academy) vs Prior Lake (Burnsville Ice Center), 7 p.m.Waseca (WEM) at Fairmont, 7:30 p.m.Boys HockeyFaribault vs Rochester John Marshall, 6 p.m.Waseca (WEM) vs Fairmont, 7 p.m.WrestlingWEM/JWP at Medford quad meet, 5 p.m.GymnasticsFaribault at St. Peter (Gustavus), 6 p.m.FRIDAY, DEC. 2Girls BasketballBethlehem Academy vs Hayfield, 7:15 p.m.Kenyon-Wanamingo at Randolph, 7:15 p.m.Boys BasketballFaribault vs Stewartville, 7:30 p.m.Kenyon-Wanamingo vs Cotter Schools, 7:15 p.m.WEM vs LeSueur-Henderson, 7:15 p.m.SATURDAY, DEC. 3WrestlingFaribault hosts the Dick Shiels Invite, 10 a.m.Kenyon-Wanamingo at Chisago Lakes Tournament, 9:30 a.m.WEM/JWP at Blue Earth Area Invitational. 10 a.m.DanceFaribault at Lakeville SouthGirls HockeyMetro-South (Faribault/Bethlehem Academy) at Apple Valley, noonWaseca (WEM) at Blue Mound, noonBoys HockeyWaseca (WEM) at Blue Mound, 1:45 p.m.MONDAY, DEC. 5Boys BasketballBethlehem Academy at United Christian Academy, 7 p.m.TUESDAY, DEC. 6Girls BasketballFaribault at Winona, 7:30 p.m.Bethlehem Academy at United Christian Academy, 7 p.m.WEM at Sleepy Eye St. Mary's, 7:30 p.m. (Rescheduled from Nov. 29)Kenyon-Wanamingo at Schaeffer Academy, 7:15 p.m.Boys BasketballFaribault at Byron, 7:15 p.m.WEM at Waseca, 7:30 p.m.Kenyon-Wanamingo vs Schaeffer Academy, 7:15 p.m.Boys HockeyFaribault at Fairmont, 7 p.m.Waseca (WEM) at Worthington, 7 p.m.THURSDAY, DEC. 8Boys BasketballKenyon-Wanamingo vs Maple River, 7: 15 p.m.Girls HockeyMetro-South (Faribault/Bethlehem Academy) vs Lakeville South (Burnsville Ice Center), 7 p.m.Waseca (WEM) at Minnesota River (Le Sueur Area), 7 p.m.Boys HockeyFaribault vs Owatonna, 6 p.m. (Toys for Tots toy drive)Waseca (WEM) vs Windom, 7 p.m.WrestlingFaribault vs Boyceville, Ellsworth (at Ellsworth), 5 p.m.WEM/JWP vs Triton, 7 p.m.Kenyon-Wanamingo at NRHEG, 7 p.m.Boys Swim and DiveFaribault vs Rochester John Marshall, 6:30 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Faribault Hockey Sport Basketball Waseca Fairmont Bethlehem Academy School Metro-south Stephen McDaniel Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Movie filmed in Owatonna, Waseca to premiere Dec. 2 Stolen property leads to prison sentence for Faribault man Brewery prepares to open in St. Peter next year VFW bursts at the seams for Thanksgiving dinner Over 100 geese found dead on Loon Lake Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute Around the Web Bengals approach full strength as RB Joe Mixon, WR Ja'Marr Chase hit field Report: WVU finalizing deal with new AD, plans to keep coach Reports: UAB set to hire Trent Dilfer as head coach ‘The Hammer’ Trailer: See Reba McEntire & Melissa Peterman Reunite in Lifetime Movie (VIDEO)