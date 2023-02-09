The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent editions of the St. Peter Herald and Le Sueur County News.
St. Peter celebrates Winterfest
Though temperatures plunged into the negatives over the past week, St. Peter’s 19th annual Winterfest was a reminder of the positives that can be found in the coldest of seasons.
Snow Week candidates crowned
St. Peter Public Schools and Le Sueur-Henderson Public Schools both ushered in the winter season by crowning Snow Week royalty.
Le Sueur County tackles welfare fraud with new investigator
A new partnership between the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Human Services is aiming to enhance enforcement of welfare fraud at the local level.
School for sale
As the Le Sueur-Henderson School District moves forward with plans to build an elementary addition to Le Sueur-Henderson Middle School/High School, the School Board is entertaining offers for the Park Elementary school building.
