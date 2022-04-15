The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent editions of the St. Peter Herald and Le Sueur County News.
The St. Peter Herald and Le Sueur County News are delivered to subscribers on Wednesdays. The Herald covers the St. Peter, Kasota and Nicollet County area, while the County News covers Le Sueur, Le Center, Cleveland, Henderson and surrounding Le Sueur County.
This Minnesota River Valley Sampler is delivered to residents across both newspapers’ readership area.
Each edition of the Herald and County News contains the latest news, sports, opinion, community info, obituaries and more from the area. Subscribers can also access the latest content online at stpeterherald.com or lesueurcountynews.com.
Here’s a sample of the news from the last week.
Profiles
The annual Valley Profiles special section was inserted into the St. Peter Herald and Le Sueur County News. This year’s theme was 40 and Under Movers & Shakers.
The section features stories on a number of area community and business leaders, including Hulsebus Chiropractors, Aimee Robinson of Le Center Ambulance, SPHS science teacher and play director Robert Deering, Emily Sunderman and Meghan Roby at St. Anne’s in Le Sueur, Carolyn Mager at West and Mager Insurance and Financial Services in St. Peter, Nicole Boelter and Matt Toggle at River’s Edge in St. Peter, Dani Blaschko at Le Sueur County, and Dan Evans, who moved from Cleveland to Le Center administrator.
Student aids crash scene
Only a few months after taking Le Sueur-Henderson’s EMR class, senior Keegan Straub put his emergency training into action to care for an injured man.
169/22 and 169/99 intersections
On Monday, the St. Peter City Council approved Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) plans to construct a dual left turn lane intersection, plus a new RCUT on the south side of St. Peter, following an open house and public hearing.
Sports
Check out all of the coverage from the spring sports season, as St. Peter, Le Sueur-Henderson, Tri-City United and Cleveland softball, baseball, golf, tennis and track teams compete.
More
The most recent Herald and County News featured the full stories noted here, plus several more locally reported news and sports stories, plus community news and calendar, columns and letters, obituaries, photos and more.
