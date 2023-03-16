...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 7 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Rain changing to snow and blowing snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as
40 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and south central Minnesota
and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
1 of 3
Senator Amy Klobuchar sits down with veterans at St. Peter American Legion Post 37.
The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent editions of the St. Peter Herald and Le Sueur County News.
The St. Peter Herald and Le Sueur County News are delivered to subscribers on Thursdays. The Herald covers the St. Peter, Kasota and Nicollet County area, while the County News covers Le Sueur, Le Center, Cleveland, Henderson and surrounding Le Sueur County.
This Minnesota River Valley Sampler is delivered to residents across both newspapers’ readership area.
Each edition of the Herald and County News contains the latest news, sports, opinion, community info, obituaries and more from the area. Subscribers can also access the latest content online at stpeterherald.com or lesueurcountynews.com.
Here’s a sample of the news from the last week.
Klobuchar spreads awareness of veteran benefits for burn pit exposure
United States Sen. Amy Klobuchar and local veterans service officers met amid a crowd of veterans at the American Legion Post 37 in St. Peter on Saturday to bring awareness to a recent expansion of VA health care benefits for veterans.
Le Center goes green for St. Patrick's Day
Though the snow was falling and the wind was chilly, the Le Sueur County community was decked out in enough green to make the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in Le Center feel like spring.
The emerald-clad royalty, proud Irish families and bagpipers parading down Minnesota Avenue on Saturday motivated hundreds of community members to withstand the weekend windchill and line up downtown to enjoy the 41st annual St. Patrick’s Celebration.
St. Peter house painter publishes memoir
When looking for adventure, one may not expect to find it in the life of a humble, small-town house painter, but in his 85 years Donald Foster has found the most fascinating stories can be discovered in the most modest of places.
Foster grew up in Courtland during the 1940’s, when the town could count little more than 200 residents and the southern Minnesota countryside was still untamed.
All content is fully accessible to subscribers via print and online.