Brewery targets fall opening
The St. Peter Herald spoke with the owners of Paddlefish Brewery about their upcoming plans for the space from the taproom to a planned entertainment venue and redesign of the Nicollet Plaza.
Festival of Nations launches
You don’t need a plane ticket to experience the world. A new multicultural celebration is demonstrating the diversity of music, dance and cuisine that exist right here in St. Peter.
Local performers, artists and restaurateurs like Le Center dance troupe Zamora Folklore will be showcasing their roots at the first annual St. Peter Festival of Nations. The event is the culmination of months of organizing by the Good Neighbor Diversity Council to create a flagship celebration of the region’s cultural diversity.
Local teacher wins ag award
From hatching chickens in a classroom incubator, to growing green beans in soil cups and baking homemade breads, Haley Madson is always finding engaging and inventive ways for students to learn how local agriculture affects their everyday lives.
Her efforts were recognized by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture on April 6, when Madson was named the 2023 recipient of the Minnesota Agriculture in the Classroom (MAITC) Outstanding Teacher Award.
