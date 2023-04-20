Alaena Klages, co-owner of Alteliér Creative and the designer behind the Orinlaen denim fashion line will be featured at the upcoming Fashion Week Minnesota show Proximity. Here, she poses with one of her designs, a recycled denim bustier overtop a rosy, tiered stretch netting dress. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Rotarian Kim Hammes reads “Maxi the Little Taxi” by Elizabeth Upton to Kindergartners in Nicole Sampson’s Park Elementary class as a volunteer storyteller in the Rotary Readers program. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Max Krautkremer delivers a pitch for the Titans. (Ben Camp photos/Southernminn.com)
Fashion Week feature
Designs by St. Peter’s own Alaena Klages are coming off the rack and hitting the runway it Fashion Week Minnesota.
The co-owner of downtown boutique and sewing studio Alteliér Creative is making her Fashion Week debut as one of the Minnesota designers selected to showcase their styles in the biannual flagship fashion event.
Old fire hall for sale
By the end of the year, the building currently serving as the St. Peter fire station could become home to a brand new business.
At its April 10 meeting, the St. Peter City Council agreed to solicit offers to purchase the fire hall on 227 W. Mulberry St., as the city continues construction on the new fire station at the corner of Broadway Avenue and Sunrise Drive.
Rotary Readers tell stories at Park
There’s nothing that lights up a classroom like a good story.
Seated in a semicircle on the classroom floor, the children in Nicole Sampson’s kindergarten class were completely entranced as guest storyteller Kim Hammes reached into her bookbag. She pulled out an old favorite, a picture book with a yellow, smiling taxicab on the front cover. Hammes asked if the kids remembered the book. The class shouted back in unison, “Maxi the Little Taxi.”
