Concerning social media posts raise alarm at LS-H
Le Sueur-Henderson Public Schools is considering a crackdown on student cell phone usage after several social media posts raised alarm as potential threats to student safety, prompting investigations by the Le Sueur Police Department.
St. Peter Council establishes childcare taskforce
The St. Peter City Council voted to establish a 2023 Child Care Task Force which would identify issues facing the local child care industry and potential opportunities for providers.
Joey Schugel, director of recreation and leisure services, indicated the aim of the task force was to gather valuable data on the status of child care in St. Peter and shortcomings where the city may be able to help.
Chamber relaunches Retail and Business Expo
The Le Sueur Chamber of Commerce was back in business with the revival of the Retail and Business Expo.
The annual exhibition of local businesses made its grand return after a three year hiatus at a brand new venue. The event’s revival was welcomed by over 500 locals and out-of-town visitors curious about what Le Sueur’s local businesses have to offer.
