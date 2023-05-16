...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County.
Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Nicollet, Brown and Blue
Earth Counties.
Minnesota River at Mankato affecting Nicollet and Blue Earth
Counties.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Minnesota River at Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties.
Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Chippewa, Yellow Medicine
and Lac qui Parle Counties.
Cannon River at Northfield affecting Rice and Dakota Counties.
Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County.
Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Carver, Sibley and Scott
Counties.
Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Sibley, Le Sueur and
Scott Counties.
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Carver, Dakota and
Scott Counties.
.Heavy precipitation across southern Minnesota from this past
weekend has caused significant rises for the Minnesota River and its
tributaries. River gages in the immediate vicinity of the heaviest
rainfall are experiencing or will imminently experience crests while
downstream gages will take a few days to respond. Dry conditions for
the next few days should allow river levels to begin to decrease
once crests have been reached.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Cannon River at Northfield.
* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.
* IMPACTS...At 897.5 feet, Flood waters reach Carleton College
soccer fields. Babcock Park north of downtown begins to flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 730 PM CDT Monday, the stage was 897.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 730 PM CDT Monday was 898.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 893.5
feet Saturday evening.
- Flood stage is 897.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
898.1 feet on 10/06/2019.
&&
Bradyn Larson, who records under the name Kid B, has been releasing music since he attended Owatonna High School. His biggest single yet, “DONTH8U,” just dropped in April. (Photo courtesy of Niki Larson)
Rainwater collects around the Ag Building. The renovations include improvements to the campus’ drainage system, which will redirect water away from the buildings. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)
The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent editions of the Owatonna People’s Press.
County ends COVID-19 State of Emergency
After three-plus years, the Steele County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved last week to end the State of Emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic.
District discusses next steps for current high school projects
Before demolition at the current high school can begin, contractors will have to separate the building to preserve the facilities that are slated for renovation. The gym and C Plaza are connected to the original structure, while the Ag Building stands separately. Demolition of the old building and renovation of the surviving facilities will begin in January 2024, with the site completed the following July.
Owatonna alum continues to make musical waves
Bradyn Larson, who records under the name Kid B, has been releasing music since he attended Owatonna High School. He graduated from OHS in 2019, and his career has only grown since.
Second entrance coming to Manthey Park
Manthey Park, the location of the We All Play Inclusive Playground and Miracle Field, will be getting a second entrance from the north following the city’s purchase of land from Grace Baptist Church.
Sports
Spring school sports seasons for Owatonna, Medford, Blooming Prairie and NRHEG teams are up and running, so be on the lookout for player features and game coverage.
More
