The Chamber Ambassadors and leaders from the city of Owatonna joined the excited group from the Steele County Humane Society to celebrate the beginning to what will be a local animal shelter. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Wayne Starman poses alongside Rotary District 5960 Governor Dr. Dayle Quigley as he accepts the Paul Harris/Vern White award during last week’s Noon Rotary meeting. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent editions of the Owatonna People’s Press.
Here’s a sample of the news from the last week.
Starman recognized for ‘Service Above Self’
Beloved businessman Wayne Starman was awarded the Paul Harris/Vern White award from the Owatonna Noon Rotary Club, which recognizes one non-Rotarian a year for living the out the spirit of Rotary.
Huskies helping out
The Owatonna Boys Hockey team spent a day doing yard work for a local senior after he had graciously donated a fridge for their locker room.
New council chambers on the horizon
The Owatonna City Council has awarded a $1.6 million project bid to renovate and expand the existing council chambers. The project will include an addition to the building that will house handicap accessible restrooms.
Ground broken for animal shelter
Despite the cold temperatures and four days of continuous snow, a crowd gathered Thursday at 1855 State Avenue — next to Chase Lake and the city dog park — for the official groundbreaking of the Steele County Animal Shelter. It was hardly noticeable that winter had indeed came, as hearts and laughter warmed the area.
Sports
School sports seasons for Owatonna, Medford, Blooming Prairie and NRHEG teams are back in the swing of things, so be on the lookout for player features and game recaps.
More
Summarized above are just a handful of the stories featured in the last week of the People's Press.
