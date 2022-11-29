...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Locally-based Redline Development Group announced plans to develop the 300 block of Walnut Avenue along the riverfront, constructing a six story, multi-purpose complex. The project, named ASCEND, will include the relocation of Mineral Springs Brewery and the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism. (Photo courtesy of Redline Development Group)
Owatonna senior Cael Robb recently signed to wrestle with Nebraska-Kearney at the NCAA Division II level. Robb is joined by his family and Owatonna head coach Derek Johnson. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Volunteers began cooking 48 turkeys early last week in preparation for the annual Thanksgiving community dinner. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent editions of the Owatonna People’s Press.
Volunteers serve up 700 lbs of turkey
Dozens of volunteers gathered at the Owatonna VFW on Thanksgiving Day to serve up more than 700 lbs of turkey to anyone looking for a home cooked holiday meal.
ASCEND Owatonna
Locally-based Redline Development Group announced Friday plans to completely develop the underutilized 300 block of Walnut Avenue along the riverfront into ASCEND — Owatonna’s first mixed used complex. The project will notably include the relocation of Mineral Springs Brewery into ASCEND’s first floor, tripling the space for the local brewery with both indoor and outdoor seating. The Owatonna Chamber of Commerce will also be moving to another location due to the project.
Residential property taxes spike
Due to the competitive and expensive housing market seen in late 2020 and throughout 2021, many Steele County residential properties saw a significant increase in their proposed taxes for 2023 — some as high as 20%.
Charges filed from 5-vehicle July crash
An Owatonna woman is facing multiple felony charges after she allegedly caused a five-vehicle crash in July outside Hy-Vee, resulting in two people being seriously injured.
Sports
School sports seasons for Owatonna, Medford, Blooming Prairie and NRHEG teams are back in the swing of things, so be on the lookout for player features and game recaps.
More
