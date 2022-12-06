The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent editions of the Owatonna People’s Press.
Volunteers needed to ring bells
Bells haven’t been ringing outside eight Owatonna businesses as often as the local Salvation Army would hope this year for the annual Red Kettle Campaign, which began just before Thanksgiving.
Woman moves at-home business to downtown
Crazy about all things western and shiny, Kylie Zimmerman shows off her new downtown Owatonna store: Krazy Bling Boutique. Originally started as an online store run out of her home in Ellendale, Zimmerman opened up shop on Nov. 5.
Toys for Tots concerned about donation decline
For the first time in two years, families will be able to personally shop for their children during the distribution days of Steele County Toys for Tots, but organizers are feeling concerned about how much inventory will be available.
County lights up for the holidays
As many people around the world begin lighting trees and putting up decorations, more than a dozen homes in Owatonna and throughout Steele County have joined the Steele County Historical Society’s Holiday Lights Cruise.
