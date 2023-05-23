The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent editions of the Owatonna People’s Press.
The week that was from Owatonna People's Press
Tags
Recommended for you
Load comments
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TUESDAY THROUGH 8 PM CDT TUESDAY... WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category. WHERE...Central Minnesota. WHEN...From 12 PM CDT Tuesday through 8 PM CDT Tuesday. IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are active outdoors may experience health effects. ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, and air quality is expected to reach the Orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups) AQI category across central Minnesota. Southerly winds are transporting pollutants into the state. Sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low humidity will allow these pollutants to react in the air to produce ground- level ozone. Ozone will be highest during the afternoon and early evening hours when sunshine is most abundant, and temperatures are highest. Air quality is expected to reach the Orange AQI category. This is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion. Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible. && For information on current air quality conditions in your area; and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert; notifications by email, text message, phone, or the EPA Air Now; App, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality.; You can find additional information about health and air quality; at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-; quality-and-health.
The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent editions of the Owatonna People’s Press.
The People’s Press is delivered to print subscribers on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Each day also has an e-edition (a digital replica of the print edition) online, and an extra e-edition comes out each Friday.
Each edition contains the latest news, sports, opinion, community info, obituaries and more from the Owatonna area. Subscribers can also access the latest content online at owatonna.com.
Here’s a sample of the news from the last week.
Federated celebrates 100 years downtown
To recognize the 100th birthday of the C.I. Buxton Building, Federated Insurance opened the doors to its historic downtown building and invited people to enjoy stories of the company’s rich past.
Walerius named OEA Teacher of the Year
The Owatonna Education Association announced Tiffany Walerius, a fourth grade teacher at Washington Elementary, as its Teacher of the Year.
Festival of Tables celebrates 10th anniversary
Nearly 200 guests attended this year’s Festival of Tables, the annual fundraising event for the Owatonna Hospital Auxiliary. The event included an auction, games and a special keynote address from a flight paramedic.
Major housing project looks to fill community gaps
The city is moving forward with a large housing project named Mineral Springs Estates, bringing 328 multi-family units to property near River Springs Water Park.
Sports
Spring school sports seasons for Owatonna, Medford, Blooming Prairie and NRHEG teams are up and running, so be on the lookout for player features and game coverage.
More
Summarized above are just a handful of the stories featured in the last week of the People’s Press.
Readers can find several more locally reported news and sports stories, plus community news, calendars, columns and letters, obituaries, photos and more in print and on the website.
All content is fully accessible to subscribers via print and online.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.