A royal visit
Last week, Queen Sonja of Norwary made her fifth visit to St. Olaf College. The Queen walked around campus as hundreds of students, faculty and staff waved little Norwegian flags, took photos and watched her entourage make its way to Rolvaag Library. At the library, the Queen was given a special tour of a new collection showcasing Norwegian-American stories.
New housing dedicated
The day before the Queen visited campus, St. Olaf College celebrated the official opening of new residence halls and townhouses located on the eastern end of campus with a chapel service and ribbon cutting. The new housing will accommodate 440 students.
Skate and scooter shop opens
A new Division Street store specializing in skateboards, scooters and accessories opened for business in September. Shop owner Tyler Westman has big plans for promoting the growing recreational sport in Northfield.
School Superintendent makes the rounds
Northfield School District Superintendent Matt Hillmann has had a busy schedule this fall explaining the complexities behind the ballot effort to renew and increase the capital projects levy. Hillmann will continue to personally answer questions from community members about how passing the levy will improve school buildings, grounds, materials and staffing.
Positive mental health messaging
In the youth area of the Northfield Public Library, new shelving endcaps designed by graphic artist Rocky Casillas Aguirre carry positive messages on mental health. An unveiling is scheduled for Sunday, October 21 at 2 p.m.
