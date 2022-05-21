The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent edition of the Northfield News.
Locally sourced sauces and seasonings
An old fashioned cow bell appears on the labels of a locally created line of homemade rubs, seasonings and sauces produced right here in Northfield by Joe Riley, a veteran chef and his taste-barometer wife, Kathy. Named Joe Mama’ after an old nickname, the products are worth taste test.
Riverwalk Market Fair opens today
Come experience the art of a summer Saturday. With 82 vendors signed up for the summer season, Riverwalk Market Fair spring into action the summer season beginning today through mid-October. Fair manager April Kopack said there are fun additions to the traditional experience all ages will want to try. Located in downtown Northfield the Fair runs from 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Arcadia students design school video game
For all you gamers out there, get ready to play a new one designed by seven 11th graders and one 10th grader, all students at Arcadia Charter School. As a final project, the “great eight” started working on the video game in late March. Since then, the students have logged nearly 292 collective hours. While they didn’t get paid for their final project, the work they completed paid them back in terms of high school credit and fun.
Northfield bowmaker gives presentation
Tomorrow, on Sunday, May 22, from 4-6 p.m. local bowmaker Matt Wehling will give a presentation on violin bow making at the Cannon Valley Makers Space, 300 Railway St., Dundas. Violinist Rolf Haas will offer live a musical demonstration of the importance of the bow to sound production.
