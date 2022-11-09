The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent edition of the Northfield News.
Bikes & Bites
Farmstead Bikes moved down Division Street to a new corner location and added a breakfast and lunch coffee spot called Raven's Nest. Read about the move and about the cafe's menu, which will soon be expanding from crepes to pannis, soups and more pastries.
DJJD committee recognized
With 130 members on the Defeat of Jesse James Days festival committee who oversee more than 500 community volunteers each year, the Northfield City Council believed it was time to recognize the organizers of the state's third largest event with a certificate and a photo with Mayor Rhonda Pownell and the councilors.
FiftyNorth programs
Two upcoming programs at FiftyNorth are certain to engage and entertain the community. A "Honoring Our Veterans" concert with two pianos is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, and two short Christmas stories will be dramatized by the Uppity Women of Shakespeare on Friday, Dec. 2 at 3 p.m.
New jiu-jitsu studio opens
When St. Olaf College graduate Will Wiedenhoeft opened the first trans-owned Brazilian jiu-jitsu gym this fall, not only is the studio a first for downtown Northfield, but also a first in the United States.
Benefit concert
Armory Square is the location for a benefit concert featuring the music of John Prine sponsored by the Northfield Fine Arts Boosters. The concert is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19 from 6-10 p.m. A suggested donation is $10 a ticket.
Sports
From sports reporter Jim Reece: Northfield Raiders volleyball fell one step short of its goal taking a 3-1 Section 1AAAA title match loss to Lakeville North in Rochester. The Raiders girls cross country team finished in 10th place in the state championships, while Raiders senior cross country runner Nathan Amundson competed in the Class AAA state championship at St. Olaf College.
