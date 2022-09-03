The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent edition of the Northfield News.
Dundas mural created
Epic Enterprises in Dundas held its annual picnic last week. Many hands pitched in to create the mural, “Together We Can.” Epic is a nonprofit day program working with adults with disabilities, providing services that focus on employment opportunities, community involvement and the arts.
New Activities Director
A familiar face at Northfield High School, Bubba Sullivan, has started his new job as Activities Director. For 33 years, Sullivan taught English at the same high school he graduated from in 1985. Sullivan, a three-sport athlete, also coached Raider football for 32 years.
Time for tea
Northfield’s Bridge Square has a new restaurant option: Cottage Tearoom & Fare opened last week by the same owners as Northfield’s only bed and breakfast, the Contented Cottage. Food options include breakfast, lunch and high tea.
City council action
City budgets, regulating cannabinoid use, and additional office space for city employees at the street maintenance facility were discussed at last week’s City Council meeting. The councilors also heard a report from David DeLong, chair of Age-Friendly Northfield steering committee.
Affordable housing development begun
After five years of discussions, meetings, partnerships and planning, the city of Northfield and Three Rivers Community Action broke ground on Spring Creek II Townhome development project on the south end of the city.
Sports
A must read this week: a Fall Sports Preview of Southern Minnesota sports teams participating in football, soccer, volleyball, cross country, girls tennis and girls swimming and diving. The special section includes previews of prep teams across the southern and southeastern swath of the Gopher State.
