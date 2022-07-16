The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent edition of the Northfield News.
Bubble business
When St, Olaf College student Chau Truong saw a need for fresh and healthy Vietnamese food and trendy beverages, like bubble tea, in Northfield, she jumped at the chance to open her own business. One year later, Tin Tea is proving that the 20-year old psychology major from Faribault has solid business instincts.
School board takes hard look at high school building needs
Moving Northfield High School into the 2020s with moderate renovations is likely the direction members of the Northfield School Board will take when they meet again on Aug. 1. District superintendent Matt Hillmann said the areas that are most space deficient are the music classrooms and activity spaces. “We’re in the messy middle right now,” said Hillmann.
Adults share personal reflections on missing girl
Elle Ragin, who just completed first grade in the Doves K/1 multi-age classroom at Prairie Creek Community School, was known by the school director Simon Tyler as “a kind, caring girl, joyful child, who had lots of friends.” Tyler said his community is devastated by the tragic situation. “We are a small, tight-knit school. We know each other well. We feel this deeply.”
Eagle sculpture lands on Highway 3 perch
Artist John Sterner’s 15-foot tall eagle, made of steel, entitled “Wanbli Mitakuye Oyasin” or “Eagle Relatives” was installed last week on its designated perch on Highway 3.
“Peter and the Starcatcher” open at Guild Theater
The final production of the Northfield Arts Guild Theater’s 62nd season opened Friday and runs through July 24. For ticket information, check out northfieldartsguild.org
Sports
