Thriving thespians
Nearly 100 students this summer have taken part in 2022 Young People’s Theater Workshop, now in its 32 year. Many of the assistant directors are YPTW alums, as well as cast and crew from recent Northfield Arts Guild Theater productions.
Northfield Ice Arena debated
Northfield city councilors turned to a problem that has plagued the city for several years, the Northfield Ice Arena. City Engineer David Bennett explained that the 1970s building was not originally built to be an ice arena. The city basically inherited the facility off Highway 3 on the south side of town. Upcoming meetings of the Northfield School Board and the Northfield City Council will certainly tackle this ongoing debate.
Big crowds attend fire department anniversary celebration
Museum displays and water sprays, helicopter visits and historic trucks attracted large crowds last Saturday for a celebration of Northfield Area Fire & Rescue’s 150 year anniversary.
Three more noontime organ concerts remain
Large crowds are enjoying the summer series of seven free noontime concerts featuring local organs, organists and a rotating venue of churches.
Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum open on Sundays
This historic schoolhouse is open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sundays in August. Come tour the old one-room school built in 1881, which served as a school the children of early settlers, many of whom were Swedish.
2023 Farm Bill listening session
Two U.S. Congresswomen who sit on the United States House Agriculture Committee stopped by the Peterson family farm east of Northfield last Monday to hear comments from farmers, producers and other agricultural stakeholders.
Sports
